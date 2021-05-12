Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Eaton has increased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Eaton has a payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eaton to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Shares of ETN opened at $145.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

