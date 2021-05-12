Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

ETN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.13.

Shares of ETN opened at $145.76 on Tuesday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

