Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.900-6.300 EPS.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.85. 97,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,050. Eaton has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.13.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

