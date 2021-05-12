Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Edap Tms reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of EDAP traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 282,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,843. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.55 million, a PE ratio of -108.17 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.