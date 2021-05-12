Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.28

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.28 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.50). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 12,431 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.74. The firm has a market cap of £4.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

