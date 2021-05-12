Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.42 Per Share

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Ediston Property Investment’s previous dividend of $0.33. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON EPIC traded down GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 67.89 ($0.89). 171,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.82. Ediston Property Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 72.60 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34.

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Robin Archibald sold 25,000 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £17,000 ($22,210.61).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

