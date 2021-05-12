EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

EDPFY stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,360. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $69.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

