Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,019,583.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 343,156 shares of company stock worth $29,377,593 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.64. 24,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,490. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

