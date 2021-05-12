Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.40 Per Share

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) declared a dividend on Monday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ELCO traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 127 ($1.66). 70,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,259. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.44. Eleco has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 139.40 ($1.82). The company has a market capitalization of £105.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27.

Get Eleco alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin Craig acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £32,400 ($42,330.81).

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo, Staircon, o2c names; construction cost estimation software under the Bidcon name; building information management solution under the IconSystem name; interior room configuration software under the Interiorstudio name; product information management and digital asset management solutions under the MarketingManager name; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Eleco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.