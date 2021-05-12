Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) released its earnings results on Monday. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EA opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.39.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,890.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,735 shares of company stock valued at $15,178,789. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.