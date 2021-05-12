Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 6.150-6.150 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.36. 3,960,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,283. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.86. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The game software company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.79). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.