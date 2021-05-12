Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELDN. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

