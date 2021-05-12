Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Linda Stinson Sells 27,185 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 27,185 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $89,982.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,944,530.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Linda Stinson sold 74,498 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $271,172.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Linda Stinson sold 77,523 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $270,555.27.

On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $129,353.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $147,063.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $83,374.50.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $37,278.85.

On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $65,902.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $242,401.95.

NYSE ELVT opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

