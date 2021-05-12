Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $195.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.