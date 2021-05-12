Elite Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.42. The stock had a trading volume of 347,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,850,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $194.03 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.89.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.52.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.