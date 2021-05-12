Elite Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises approximately 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $4.08 on Wednesday, hitting $224.80. 310,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,431,100. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.01 and a 200-day moving average of $218.60. The stock has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

