Elite Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $271,000 Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,290 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $273,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lyft by 44.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 235.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 406,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,443 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,418,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYFT traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.64. 176,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378,599. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LYFT. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156 in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

