Ellaism (ELLA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $370.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a total market cap of $246,992.88 and approximately $370.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.48 or 0.07572339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00185778 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,772,513 coins and its circulating supply is 44,721,182 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

