Ellevest Inc. Acquires 375 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $496,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,501. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

