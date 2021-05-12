Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $319.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.06. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.