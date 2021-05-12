Ellevest Inc. Has $255,000 Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,493,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $64.41. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

