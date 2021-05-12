Emercoin Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and $156,028.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010279 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,420,258 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

