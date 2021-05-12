Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,193,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

