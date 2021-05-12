Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Shares of EDN stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $155.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $228.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

