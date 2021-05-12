Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

