Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 258,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $40.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.50%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.