Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$54.00 at UBS Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.81.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up C$0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$48.52. 6,414,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,364,751. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.