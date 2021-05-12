Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.78

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.78 and last traded at $81.68, with a volume of 5233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,523,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

