Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%.

EXK stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 113,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $980.00 million, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

