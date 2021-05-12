Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $5.63

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.48. Endo International shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 23,814 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Endo International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Endo International by 13.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 169,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

