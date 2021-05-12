Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $50.53, but opened at $52.50. Energizer shares last traded at $49.55, with a volume of 988 shares.

The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. Citigroup lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

