Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.41 per share, with a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 199,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,480,903.32.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.01. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.79%.

ERF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.39.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

