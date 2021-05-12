EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Position Decreased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives cut its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in EnerSys were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,634,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,502,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $18,273,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $17,506,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnerSys by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 183,229 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENS. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.