Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of TSE ENGH traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$53.32. The company had a trading volume of 60,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,906. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 28.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of C$52.50 and a one year high of C$80.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENGH shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$71.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Pierre Lassonde acquired 20,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$344,500.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

