EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.95 Per Share

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Equities researchers at G.Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

In related news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

