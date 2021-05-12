Envista Holdings Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envista in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

NYSE NVST opened at $45.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.46 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,197 shares of company stock worth $13,528,833. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,746,000 after buying an additional 187,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Envista by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after buying an additional 378,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after acquiring an additional 448,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,442 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

