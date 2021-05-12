EPIQ Capital Group LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.78. 2,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,330. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $197.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

