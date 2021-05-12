EQT (NYSE:EQT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $25.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. EQT traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 5331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 109.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 279,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 145,695 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 3.0% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $3,995,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

