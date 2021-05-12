Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $241.70

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $241.70 and last traded at $239.67, with a volume of 153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $237.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 12.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in Equifax by 3.2% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

