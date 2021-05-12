Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

