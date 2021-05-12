Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zogenix, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zogenix in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Zogenix stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zogenix by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Zogenix by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Zogenix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zogenix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

