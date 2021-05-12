Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CyberArk Software in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Shares of CYBR opened at $122.02 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,743.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average of $137.59.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

