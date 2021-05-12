Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kirby Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) – Investment analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kirby in a research note issued on Friday, May 7th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. G.Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

KEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gabelli cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $66.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 107,617 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,380 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kirby news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $127,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,992.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock worth $902,478 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

