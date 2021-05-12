Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EBKDY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.