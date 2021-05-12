Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.640-1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE WTRG opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

