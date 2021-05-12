Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $215.00 at BTIG Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.59% from the stock’s previous close.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.87.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY stock opened at $169.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.