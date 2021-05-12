Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Eurocell stock opened at GBX 274 ($3.58) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 222.45. Eurocell has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 286 ($3.74). The stock has a market cap of £305.47 million and a P/E ratio of -137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

