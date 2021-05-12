Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will post sales of $36.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $8.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 334%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $200.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.08 million to $229.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $301.83 million, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $312.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of EB stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

