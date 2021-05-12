Evercore ISI Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $455.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s current price.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.73.

NYSE:DE traded down $9.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $373.63. 1,623,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,415. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.43. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

