Evercore ISI Reaffirms In-Line Rating for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered VICI Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,451,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,659,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,311 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

